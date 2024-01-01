Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
httpx is a fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit that allows running multiple probes using the retryablehttp library. It provides a simple and easy-to-use API for sending HTTP requests and parsing the responses. httpx is designed to be fast, flexible, and easy to use, making it a great tool for a wide range of tasks, from simple HTTP requests to complex web scraping and testing.
Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
A framework for creating and executing pynids-based decoders and detectors of APT tradecraft
FingerprintX is a standalone utility for service discovery on open ports.
Automate mass scanning of technologies used on websites
A honeypot that emulates a Belkin N300 Home Wireless router with default setup to observe traffic
A private network system utilizing WireGuard for enhanced networking capabilities.