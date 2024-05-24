Kaseya Network Assessment Tool Description

Kaseya Network Assessment Tool is a cloud-based software that performs automated scanning and analysis of IT environments across on-premises, cloud, and remote infrastructures. The tool collects data through non-intrusive scans, lightweight discovery agents, and remote data collectors to identify misconfigurations, outdated systems, performance gaps, and security vulnerabilities. The platform supports assessments for Active Directory, Microsoft 365, SQL servers, Entra ID, AWS, and includes cyberattack risk assessments. It uses configurable risk scoring algorithms aligned with industry standards like CVSS and Microsoft Secure Scores to prioritize identified issues based on severity and impact. Users access findings through a web-based dashboard that provides high-level overviews and detailed drill-down capabilities into interactive datasets. The tool generates automated reports tailored for different audiences, including executive overviews, technical reviews, risk summaries, and compliance snapshots. The platform integrates with RMM systems for deploying data collectors and PSA platforms for automated ticket generation. It can incorporate data from vulnerability scans, dark web monitoring, and SaaS applications, and syncs with IT documentation systems. Scheduled automated scans maintain continuous visibility into network status and emerging risks.