replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses.
Fast CLI tool to find the parameters that can be used to find SSRF or Out-of-band resource load
A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms.
Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually.
A subdomain scan tool that helps you find subdomains of a given domain.