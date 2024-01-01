ALTERNATIVES

replayproxy 0 ( 0 ) replayproxy allows you to 're-live' a HTTP session captured in a .pcap file, parsing HTTP streams, caching them, and starting a HTTP proxy to reply to requests with matching responses. Network Security Free network-securitypcap

Telnetlogger 0 ( 0 ) A program to log login attempts on Telnet (port 23) and track the Mirai botnet Network Security Free binary-securitylog-analysisnetwork-securitypassword-crackingbotnettelnet

WSSiP 0 ( 0 ) A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications. Network Security Free proxysecurity-testingdebuggingfuzzingwebsocket

iMISP 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot designed to detect and analyze malicious activities in instant messaging platforms. Network Security Free honeypotincident-responsemalware-analysisthreat-huntingattack-detectionincident-response-tool

unfurl 0 ( 0 ) Unfurl is a URL analysis tool that extracts and visualizes data from URLs, breaking them down into components and presenting the information visually. Network Security Free pythonurlopen-sourceparsergraph