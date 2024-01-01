MASSCAN 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Mass IP port scanner that can scan the entire Internet in under 5 minutes, transmitting 10 million packets per second. It uses asynchronous transmission and allows arbitrary port and address ranges. Note: it uses its own ad hoc TCP/IP stack, so configurations are needed to avoid conflicts with the local TCP/IP stack.