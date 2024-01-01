ssh-audit by arthepsy

Social news aggregation and discussion platform for cybersecurity professionals.
ssh-audit is a tool for SSH server auditing that features SSH1 and SSH2 protocol server support, banner grabbing, device/software recognition, OS detection, compression detection, key-exchange, host-key, encryption, and message authentication code algorithm gathering, algorithm information output, algorithm recommendations, security information output, SSH version compatibility analysis, historical information from OpenSSH, Dropbear SSH, and libssh, no dependencies, and compatibility with Python 2.6+, Python 3.x, and PyPy.
CTFd is a Capture The Flag framework with extensive features for creating and managing CTF competitions.
Directory containing components to build labs for Chapter 29 with setup instructions and VM information.
Interactive computational environment for code execution, text, and media combination.
Database protection suite with field-level encryption and intrusion detection
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.