Intruder XSS Scanner Description

Intruder XSS Scanner is a vulnerability scanning platform that identifies cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. The scanner performs automated checks for XSS flaws along with 75+ other application vulnerabilities and 140,000+ infrastructure security checks. The platform supports scanning of both single-page applications (SPAs) and multi-page applications. Users can configure authenticated scans to test for vulnerabilities behind login pages by adding authentication credentials. API schema uploads are supported to improve coverage for single-page applications. The scanner offers scheduled recurring scans at flexible intervals and provides 24/7 automatic emerging threat scans that notify users when new vulnerabilities are discovered in their systems. Real-time remediation scans allow users to verify fixes immediately after implementation. The platform includes vulnerability management capabilities with tracking for time-to-remediate metrics. Alerts can be delivered via Slack, Teams, or email. Security findings can be exported to ticketing systems for remediation workflows. The scanner is powered by established scanning engines and can be set up in under 10 minutes. An API is available for integration with CI/CD pipelines. The company also offers a continuous penetration testing service for manual testing of XSS vulnerabilities that automated scanners may not detect.