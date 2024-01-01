dirstalk 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Modern alternative to dirbuster/dirb Dirstalk is a modern alternative to dirbuster/dirb. It's a directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server. Features: * Fast and efficient scanning * Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SFTP, etc.) * Customizable scanning options * Output in various formats (JSON, CSV, etc.)