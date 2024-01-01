Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.
Modern alternative to dirbuster/dirb Dirstalk is a modern alternative to dirbuster/dirb. It's a directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server. Features: * Fast and efficient scanning * Supports multiple protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SFTP, etc.) * Customizable scanning options * Output in various formats (JSON, CSV, etc.)
Repository of plugins for the Honeycomb honeypot framework
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
A multiarch honeypot platform supporting 20+ honeypots and offering visualization options and security tools.
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
Create and monitor fake HTTP endpoints automatically with Honeyku, deployable on Heroku or your own server.