Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
a .js scanner, built in php. designed to scrape urls and other info
Platform for users to test cybersecurity skills by exploiting vulnerabilities.
A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries
FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information.
An open source project for static analysis of vulnerabilities in application containers