ALTERNATIVES

Hijagger 0 ( 0 ) A tool that checks for hijackable packages in NPM and Python Pypi registries Vulnerability Management Free npmdomain-check

FullHunt 0 ( 0 ) FullHunt is a next-generation attack surface security platform that enables companies to discover, monitor, and secure their external attack surfaces. Vulnerability Management Free attack-surfacesecurity-platformasset-discoveryvulnerability-scanning

SSLyze 0 ( 0 ) SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration. Vulnerability Management Free security-testingssltls

Pagodo 0 ( 0 ) Automate Google Hacking Database scraping and searching with Pagodo, a tool for finding vulnerabilities and sensitive information. Vulnerability Management Free penetration-testingsecurity-researchvulnerability-scanning