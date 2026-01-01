CyCognito Active Security Testing Logo

CyCognito Active Security Testing

Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyCognito Active Security Testing Description

CyCognito Active Security Testing is a platform that performs automated security testing across external attack surfaces. The platform uses a multi-pass and multi-engine test architecture to conduct active security assessments that simulate attacker behavior. The platform performs network and web application tests, including dynamic application security testing (DAST), to identify security issues such as web application firewall presence, exposed data, lack of SSO/CAPTCHA, lack of cookie consent, authentication issues, and injection vulnerabilities. The testing approach involves a two-way multi-phase conversation between test engines and targets, where each stage informs subsequent test phases. CyCognito combines active test results with business context and technical context to generate discoverability and attractiveness scores for risk assessment. The platform uses payload-based security testing to validate security controls and identify gaps in security infrastructure. The system is designed to provide continuous testing across external attack surfaces with automated discovery capabilities. Results include attack path visualization and prioritization based on attacker interest. The platform aims to reduce false positives through built-in success criteria and high-fidelity testing methods.

CyCognito Active Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about CyCognito Active Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyCognito Active Security Testing is Automated active security testing platform for external attack surfaces developed by CyCognito. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping, DAST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →