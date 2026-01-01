Aikido EOL Scanner
Aikido EOL Scanner Description
Aikido EOL Scanner identifies end-of-life (EOL) and outdated software components across codebases and container images. The scanner monitors frameworks, runtimes, and packages that are no longer maintained or receiving security updates. The tool scans both source code repositories and container images to detect EOL components. It prioritizes commonly internet-exposed runtimes including Python, Node.js, PHP, Apache, and Nginx. The scanner provides proactive warnings as packages approach their end-of-life dates, with severity levels that increase as the EOL date nears. Aikido EOL Scanner integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, as well as container registries like DockerHub and Amazon ECR. The scanner operates as part of the broader Aikido security platform, which includes additional capabilities for dependency scanning, secrets detection, static code analysis, cloud security posture management, and other security testing functions. The tool aims to help organizations maintain compliance requirements by identifying unsupported software that may pose security risks. It provides visibility into which frameworks and packages require updates due to end-of-life status across development and production environments.
