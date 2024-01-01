ssh-audit by jtesta Logo

ssh-audit by jtesta

ssh-audit is a tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing. It supports SSH1 and SSH2 protocol server analysis, SSH client configuration analysis, banner grabbing, device/software recognition, compression detection, algorithm analysis, security information output, version compatibility analysis, historical information retrieval, policy scans, and runs on Linux and Windows with Python 3.8 - 3.12 support.

