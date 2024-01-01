ssh-audit by jtesta

An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
ssh-audit is a tool for SSH server & client configuration auditing. It supports SSH1 and SSH2 protocol server analysis, SSH client configuration analysis, banner grabbing, device/software recognition, compression detection, algorithm analysis, security information output, version compatibility analysis, historical information retrieval, policy scans, and runs on Linux and Windows with Python 3.8 - 3.12 support.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
Node library for calling Google Play APIs with Nexus device behavior.
Kubernetes security platform with industry standard open source utilities for securing Kubernetes clusters and apps.
Non-profit organization supporting the advancement of open source software.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures