CryptoLyzer is a fast, flexible, and comprehensive server cryptographic protocol (TLS, SSL, SSH, DNSSEC) and related setting (HTTP headers, DNS records) analyzer and fingerprint (JA3, HASSH tag) generator with application programming (API) and command line (CLI) interface. The API provides the most complete functionality, while the CLI offers three output formats: colorized for human analysis, machine-readable JSON, and human-readable Markdown suitable for generating documentation in different formats. CryptoLyzer stands out with its custom implementation of cryptographic protocols (CryptoParser) that are small yet comprehensive.