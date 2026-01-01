Beagle Security CLI Tool
Beagle Security CLI Tool
Beagle Security CLI Tool is a command-line interface application that performs preliminary security assessments of websites to identify surface-level vulnerabilities. The tool is available for Linux, MacOS, and Windows operating systems and can be executed directly from the terminal or command line by providing a target URL. The CLI tool provides a free security assessment that generates a security score out of 100 and identifies basic vulnerabilities in web applications. It is designed as a lightweight option for quick security checks, complementing the company's more comprehensive security testing platform. The tool is part of a broader offering that includes browser plugins for Chrome and Firefox, allowing users to assess websites directly from their browser. The full platform offers deeper security analysis with coverage of over 3000 test cases, authenticated scanning capabilities for testing behind login pages, continuous security testing through scheduled scans or CI/CD pipeline integration, and AI-powered vulnerability detection. The CLI tool serves as an entry point for organizations to gain preliminary visibility into their website security posture before conducting more thorough assessments. It is technology and framework agnostic, supporting security testing across different web application architectures.
