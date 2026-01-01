Sucuri Website Malware Scanner Description

Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is a security scanning solution that monitors websites for malware, hacks, and blocklist status. The platform provides both remote and server-side scanning capabilities to detect threats at different levels. The remote scanner analyzes public-facing websites for visible issues including SEO spam, blocklist warnings, and malware in source code. It can detect conditional malware that only presents itself to certain visitors. The server-side scanner inspects website files directly on the server using FTP/SFTP access. It identifies obfuscated code, backdoors, phishing pages, email scripts, DDoS scripts, and file integrity issues that remote scanners cannot access. The scanner monitors for Indicators of Compromise (IOC), DNS and SSL certificate changes, security misconfigurations, spam keywords, and link injections. It checks blocklist status across multiple authorities and provides website uptime monitoring. The platform includes continuous monitoring with customizable alerts and daily updates. It supports multiple platforms including WordPress, Magento, Shopify, Drupal, Wix, and Joomla, as well as custom sites. All scanning features are included in Sucuri Platform plans. The service provides malware removal guarantees and 24/7 security team support.