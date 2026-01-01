Sucuri Website Malware Scanner
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner
Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner Description
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is a security scanning solution that monitors websites for malware, hacks, and blocklist status. The platform provides both remote and server-side scanning capabilities to detect threats at different levels. The remote scanner analyzes public-facing websites for visible issues including SEO spam, blocklist warnings, and malware in source code. It can detect conditional malware that only presents itself to certain visitors. The server-side scanner inspects website files directly on the server using FTP/SFTP access. It identifies obfuscated code, backdoors, phishing pages, email scripts, DDoS scripts, and file integrity issues that remote scanners cannot access. The scanner monitors for Indicators of Compromise (IOC), DNS and SSL certificate changes, security misconfigurations, spam keywords, and link injections. It checks blocklist status across multiple authorities and provides website uptime monitoring. The platform includes continuous monitoring with customizable alerts and daily updates. It supports multiple platforms including WordPress, Magento, Shopify, Drupal, Wix, and Joomla, as well as custom sites. All scanning features are included in Sucuri Platform plans. The service provides malware removal guarantees and 24/7 security team support.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner FAQ
Common questions about Sucuri Website Malware Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sucuri Website Malware Scanner is Website malware scanner with remote & server-side scanning capabilities developed by Sucuri. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with DNS, Malware, Malware Detection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership