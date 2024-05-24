ConnectSecure Operating System Patching Description

ConnectSecure Operating System Patching is a patch management solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to automate and streamline operating system updates for Windows and Mac environments. The platform enables users to identify missing OS patches and security updates across client systems. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities through scheduled policies for patch installation, as well as manual patch deployment options through a dedicated Patch Management module. Users can view associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) details for missing patches to assess potential security risks. The platform includes direct links to recommended fixes and knowledge base articles for each identified patch. Dashboard and reporting features allow MSPs to track patching activities and monitor system security status across their client base. The tool is built specifically for service providers managing multiple client environments, enabling centralized patch management operations. It addresses security vulnerabilities by closing gaps in operating system updates while maintaining system stability and reducing manual effort through automation and scheduling capabilities.