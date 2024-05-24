ThreatDown Patch Management Description

ThreatDown Patch Management is a software solution designed to identify and remediate known software vulnerabilities through automated patching. The product focuses on closing critical CVEs by applying security updates to endpoints and systems before they can be exploited by attackers. The solution is integrated into ThreatDown's OneView platform, providing centralized management capabilities for service providers and businesses. It enables organizations to prioritize patches based on actual threat levels and vulnerability severity rather than applying all available updates indiscriminately. The product includes compliance features to help organizations meet regulatory requirements and maintain security standards. It provides visibility into patch status across managed endpoints and allows administrators to schedule and deploy patches according to organizational policies. ThreatDown Patch Management is designed for both direct business customers and managed service providers (MSPs), offering multi-tenant capabilities through the OneView platform. The solution aims to reduce the attack surface by ensuring systems remain up-to-date with the latest security patches while minimizing disruption to business operations.