yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner Logo

yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2023-7164 file download vuln in WordPress BackWPup plugin

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner Description

CVE-2023-7164 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect an arbitrary file download vulnerability in the WordPress BackWPup plugin. The vulnerability stems from inadequate access restrictions in the plugin's temporary backup folder, allowing unauthenticated attackers to download backup files without proper authorization. The scanner targets specific endpoints such as '/wp-content/uploads/' to identify vulnerable installations. It performs HTTP GET requests to check for the existence of index pages and searches for specific strings in response bodies that indicate successful exploitation. The tool can identify backup filenames and compressed archive files including .tar.gz or .zip formats that may contain sensitive site data. The vulnerability affects WordPress sites using vulnerable versions of the BackWPup plugin. Exploitation can lead to unauthorized access to sensitive information including database details, configuration files, user data, and passwords stored in backup files. The scanner provides a single URL scan capability with an estimated scan time of 10 seconds. The tool is offered through the s4e.io platform and is classified as a high-severity vulnerability scanner. It is intended for use by asset owners to identify and remediate this specific security flaw in their WordPress installations.

yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner FAQ

Common questions about yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

yourwebsite CVE-2023-7164 Scanner is Scanner for CVE-2023-7164 file download vuln in WordPress BackWPup plugin developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Backup, CVE, Plugin.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →