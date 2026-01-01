Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner Logo

Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner

Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner Description

CVE-2025-56266 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect Host Header Injection vulnerabilities in Avigilon Access Control Manager (ACM) systems. The scanner identifies instances where HTTP host headers can be manipulated to potentially execute arbitrary code or redirect users to malicious websites. The tool performs single scans on domains, subdomains, or IPv4 addresses to check for the presence of CVE-2025-56266. Each scan takes approximately 10 seconds to complete and can be performed at intervals of 10 days and 7 hours. The vulnerability being detected is classified as medium severity and affects Avigilon ACM systems that process user-defined host headers without proper validation. The scanner is intended for use by asset owners to identify whether their Avigilon ACM installations are vulnerable to Host Header Injection attacks. This vulnerability could allow attackers to compromise systems, escalate privileges, install backdoors, steal sensitive data including usernames and access logs, or use the system as a launchpad for further network attacks. The tool provides detection capabilities for a specific CVE affecting enterprise-level access control systems used by corporations, government facilities, and large institutions.

Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner FAQ

Common questions about Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner is Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, CVE, Security Scanning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →