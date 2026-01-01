Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner Description

CVE-2025-56266 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect Host Header Injection vulnerabilities in Avigilon Access Control Manager (ACM) systems. The scanner identifies instances where HTTP host headers can be manipulated to potentially execute arbitrary code or redirect users to malicious websites. The tool performs single scans on domains, subdomains, or IPv4 addresses to check for the presence of CVE-2025-56266. Each scan takes approximately 10 seconds to complete and can be performed at intervals of 10 days and 7 hours. The vulnerability being detected is classified as medium severity and affects Avigilon ACM systems that process user-defined host headers without proper validation. The scanner is intended for use by asset owners to identify whether their Avigilon ACM installations are vulnerable to Host Header Injection attacks. This vulnerability could allow attackers to compromise systems, escalate privileges, install backdoors, steal sensitive data including usernames and access logs, or use the system as a launchpad for further network attacks. The tool provides detection capabilities for a specific CVE affecting enterprise-level access control systems used by corporations, government facilities, and large institutions.