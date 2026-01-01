Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner
Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner
Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner Description
CVE-2025-56266 Scanner is a security scanning tool designed to detect Host Header Injection vulnerabilities in Avigilon Access Control Manager (ACM) systems. The scanner identifies instances where HTTP host headers can be manipulated to potentially execute arbitrary code or redirect users to malicious websites. The tool performs single scans on domains, subdomains, or IPv4 addresses to check for the presence of CVE-2025-56266. Each scan takes approximately 10 seconds to complete and can be performed at intervals of 10 days and 7 hours. The vulnerability being detected is classified as medium severity and affects Avigilon ACM systems that process user-defined host headers without proper validation. The scanner is intended for use by asset owners to identify whether their Avigilon ACM installations are vulnerable to Host Header Injection attacks. This vulnerability could allow attackers to compromise systems, escalate privileges, install backdoors, steal sensitive data including usernames and access logs, or use the system as a launchpad for further network attacks. The tool provides detection capabilities for a specific CVE affecting enterprise-level access control systems used by corporations, government facilities, and large institutions.
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner FAQ
Common questions about Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avigilon CVE-2025-56266 Scanner is Scanner for CVE-2025-56266 Host Header Injection in Avigilon ACM developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, CVE, Security Scanning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership