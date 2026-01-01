RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner
Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner
Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner Description
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner is an Android application available on the Google Play Store that performs network security scanning from mobile devices. The application scans 65,535 ports in under 2 minutes to identify potential security exposures and vulnerabilities on networks. The scanner provides both internal and external network vulnerability assessments. To ensure an external perspective, the application instructs users to disable Wi-Fi and use cellular data connections, preventing scans from running inside the local network and providing a realistic external assessment of network vulnerabilities. The application maintains a history of all performed scans, allowing users to track network security status over time. The tool presents network information from an attacker's perspective, helping users understand potential security exposures visible to malicious actors. The mobile scanner functions as an IP scanner and port scanner, identifying open ports and potential vulnerabilities across network infrastructure. All scanning functionality is packaged within an integrated platform accessible through the Android mobile application.
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner FAQ
Common questions about RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner is Android app for scanning networks to identify security vulnerabilities developed by RoboShadow. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Mobile Security, Network Scanning, Port Scanning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership