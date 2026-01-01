RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner Description

RoboShadow Mobile Network Scanner is an Android application available on the Google Play Store that performs network security scanning from mobile devices. The application scans 65,535 ports in under 2 minutes to identify potential security exposures and vulnerabilities on networks. The scanner provides both internal and external network vulnerability assessments. To ensure an external perspective, the application instructs users to disable Wi-Fi and use cellular data connections, preventing scans from running inside the local network and providing a realistic external assessment of network vulnerabilities. The application maintains a history of all performed scans, allowing users to track network security status over time. The tool presents network information from an attacker's perspective, helping users understand potential security exposures visible to malicious actors. The mobile scanner functions as an IP scanner and port scanner, identifying open ports and potential vulnerabilities across network infrastructure. All scanning functionality is packaged within an integrated platform accessible through the Android mobile application.