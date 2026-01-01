Intruder Automated SQL Injection Scanner
Intruder Automated SQL Injection Scanner Description
Intruder Automated SQL Injection Scanner is a vulnerability scanning platform that identifies SQL injection vulnerabilities and other web application security issues. The scanner checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities in single and multi-page applications, including support for authenticated scanning behind login pages. The platform provides scheduled recurring scans at flexible intervals and includes emerging threat scans that automatically check systems for newly released vulnerabilities. It offers 140,000+ infrastructure security checks alongside web application scanning capabilities. The scanner supports API schema integration for single page applications and provides authentication options for scanning web applications and APIs. Users can verify fixes in real time through remediation scans. The platform includes vulnerability management features with tracking for time-to-fix metrics. Alert notifications are available through Slack, Teams, and email. Issues can be exported to ticketing systems for remediation workflows. The scanning engine varies by plan tier, with Essential plans using OpenVAS and ZAP. An API is available for CI/CD pipeline integration. Enterprise customers can access continuous penetration testing services for manual testing of vulnerabilities that automated scanners cannot detect.
