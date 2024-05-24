Glitchward Lightweight Agent-Based Monitoring Description

Glitchward is a comprehensive server security and compliance monitoring platform that uses a lightweight agent-based approach. The platform deploys a Rust-built beacon agent (~5MB) on servers to provide real-time visibility into system health, security vulnerabilities, and compliance status. The platform monitors CPU, memory, disk usage, network interfaces, running processes, and system services across server fleets. It automatically scans NPM and Composer dependencies for security vulnerabilities and provides instant alerts when new CVEs are discovered. Glitchward assesses servers against CIS security benchmarks, tracking compliance scores and providing actionable remediation guidance. The platform features AI-powered insights that analyze alerts and suggest remediation steps. Users can create custom alert rules with severity levels and organize servers into projects with separate environments for development, staging, and production. System and security logs are collected and analyzed for suspicious activity. Glitchward is hosted on Google Cloud Platform with regional deployments in EU and US regions. All communication is encrypted with TLS 1.3, and HMAC authentication is used for beacon communication. The platform supports Ubuntu 18.04+, Debian 10+, CentOS 7+, RHEL 7+, Amazon Linux 2, and other systemd-based distributions. Pricing is 149 EUR per server per month with all features included. Volume discounts are available for deployments of 100+ servers. Registration requires manual approval for quality onboarding.