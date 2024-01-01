Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation
Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner based on simple YAML based DSL. Nuclei is a fast and customizable vulnerability scanner that uses a simple YAML-based Domain Specific Language (DSL) to define the scan configuration. It's designed to be highly extensible and customizable, allowing users to easily add new plugins and modules to extend its functionality. Nuclei is also highly performant and can scan large numbers of targets quickly and efficiently.
A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer
List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.