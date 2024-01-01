Nuclei Logo

Fast and customizable vulnerability scanner based on simple YAML based DSL. Nuclei is a fast and customizable vulnerability scanner that uses a simple YAML-based Domain Specific Language (DSL) to define the scan configuration. It's designed to be highly extensible and customizable, allowing users to easily add new plugins and modules to extend its functionality. Nuclei is also highly performant and can scan large numbers of targets quickly and efficiently.

