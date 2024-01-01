Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A fast port scanner written in Go with a focus on reliability and simplicity. Designed to be used in combination with other tools for attack surface discovery in bug bounties and pentests.
Open source software for leveraging insights from flow and packet analysis to identify potential security threats or attacks.
A tool for taking a list of resolved subdomains and outputting any corresponding CNAMES en masse.
An intrusion prevention system for SSH that blocks IP addresses after a set number of consecutive failed login attempts.
Stenographer is a high-performance full-packet-capture utility for intrusion detection and incident response purposes.
A honeypot system designed to detect and analyze potential security threats