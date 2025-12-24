S4E Effortless Cybersecurity Description

S4E Effortless Cybersecurity is a security scanning platform that uses AI and automation to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in digital assets. The platform provides continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) capabilities with 24/7 monitoring. The platform offers AI-based custom scan creation, allowing users to define tailored security checks based on specific requirements. Scans can be scheduled automatically with near real-time threat alerts for detected vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. S4E includes an AI-based cybersecurity assistant that provides actionable insights and recommendations based on scan results. The platform supports both free and commercial tiers, with free security tools available for basic scanning and threat intelligence. The system performs comprehensive security checks including vulnerability detection, misconfiguration identification, and functional testing. Users can create custom security scans using natural language descriptions, which the AI converts into executable security tests. S4E offers multiple service tiers ranging from free access for individuals to enterprise-level plans for large organizations requiring comprehensive threat exposure management. The platform includes continuous monitoring capabilities that operate without manual intervention, providing automated security assessments across multiple assets.