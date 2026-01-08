Sn1per Professional
Sn1per Professional Description
Sn1per Professional is an offensive security platform that provides visibility into internal and external attack surfaces. The platform includes an asset risk scoring system to prioritize and manage security risks across discovered assets. The product supports continuous monitoring of attack surfaces to detect changes over time. It consolidates data from multiple open source and commercial security testing tools into a unified interface. The Professional edition includes several add-ons: Command Execution, Threat Intelligence, Brute Force, Port Scanner, Fuzzer, Nessus integration, MassPwn, and ReverseAPK. The license supports unlimited scans with a maximum of 150 assets across 5 workspaces, with up to 30 assets per workspace. The platform runs on Kali Linux 2021.x or higher, Ubuntu 20.04.x, or via an official Docker container. The annual license includes scan engine updates, professional UI updates, and one year of email technical support. A 3-day trial is available for evaluation purposes before purchase.
