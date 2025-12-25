ImmuniWeb® AI Platform
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform Description
ImmuniWeb® AI Platform is a comprehensive web security testing solution that combines artificial intelligence with automated security scanning capabilities. The platform provides continuous security assessment of web applications, websites, and web infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues. The platform performs automated testing across multiple security domains including web application security, SSL/TLS configuration, HTTP security headers, CMS and component vulnerability detection, and compliance validation. It analyzes websites for PCI DSS compliance, GDPR compliance, and general security posture, providing graded assessments (A, B, C, F) based on identified issues. ImmuniWeb's scanning engine detects outdated and vulnerable web software including CMS platforms (WordPress, Drupal, etc.), JavaScript libraries (jQuery, React, Bootstrap, etc.), and other web components. It identifies security misconfigurations in HTTP headers such as Content-Security-Policy, Strict-Transport-Security, X-Frame-Options, and other security-critical headers. The platform also detects the presence or absence of Web Application Firewall (WAF) protection. The service provides detailed reporting with PDF export capabilities and maintains extensive statistics on global web security trends, including distribution by country, security grades, compliance status, CMS vulnerabilities, and component security. The platform operates as a continuous testing service with thousands of tests performed daily, offering both free community testing and commercial enterprise capabilities. Test results are publicly accessible through the Latest Tests feature, contributing to broader internet security awareness and research.
