Fast web fuzzer written in Go. FFuf is a fast web fuzzer written in Go. It is designed to be fast and efficient, making it suitable for fuzzing large numbers of URLs. FFuf supports a wide range of protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, and more. FFuf also includes a number of features to help you customize your fuzzing runs, including the ability to specify custom headers, query strings, and body data. FFuf is a powerful tool for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications.