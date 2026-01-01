Halo Security Server Scanning Description

Halo Security Server Scanning is an agentless vulnerability scanning solution that identifies security issues on internet-facing servers. The platform scans external servers to detect known vulnerabilities, missing security patches, out-of-date software, open ports, exposed services, and configuration weaknesses. The solution leverages the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) database and provides CVSS scores to assess vulnerability severity and impact. Scans run on a scheduled basis to identify new vulnerabilities as they emerge. The platform includes an event tracking system that logs when changes occurred and supports real-time alerting. Server Scanning operates from an external perspective, requiring no agent installation or configuration on target systems. The platform provides a dashboard interface for viewing and filtering vulnerability data. Users can prioritize remediation efforts based on criticality ratings provided by the system. The solution is designed to help organizations identify security issues on their perimeter before attackers can exploit them. It maintains an updated vulnerability database to detect the latest threats and provides guidance for remediation activities.