Detectify Application Scanning Logo

Detectify Application Scanning

Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Detectify Application Scanning Description

Detectify Application Scanning is a web application vulnerability scanner that automatically scans custom-built applications to identify security vulnerabilities. The tool performs continuous scanning with configurable frequency options including weekly recurring scans, scheduled scans, or API-triggered scans across development, staging, and production environments. The scanner includes a crawler optimized for security testing that can render and crawl modern web applications, including Single Page Applications and JavaScript-heavy applications. It uses a fuzzing engine that incorporates security tests and methodologies from Crowdsource, a community of 350+ ethical hackers who submit new vulnerability research that gets integrated into the product. Key capabilities include authenticated testing to scan parts of applications requiring authentication such as administration panels and user settings. The scanner performs fingerprinting to map technologies in use and initiate relevant security tests for specific tech stacks. For large applications, the crawler identifies common structures and filters similar pages to reduce scan time. The tool detects vulnerabilities beyond OWASP Top 10, including SQL injections, vulnerabilities behind authentication, input sanitation problems, and SSL/encryption misconfigurations. Findings can be filtered and tagged for prioritization, with remediation guidance provided. The platform offers integrations with other tools to centralize vulnerability findings and send alerts to daily-use applications.

Detectify Application Scanning FAQ

Common questions about Detectify Application Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Detectify Application Scanning is Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing developed by Detectify. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →