Detectify Application Scanning Description
Detectify Application Scanning is a web application vulnerability scanner that automatically scans custom-built applications to identify security vulnerabilities. The tool performs continuous scanning with configurable frequency options including weekly recurring scans, scheduled scans, or API-triggered scans across development, staging, and production environments. The scanner includes a crawler optimized for security testing that can render and crawl modern web applications, including Single Page Applications and JavaScript-heavy applications. It uses a fuzzing engine that incorporates security tests and methodologies from Crowdsource, a community of 350+ ethical hackers who submit new vulnerability research that gets integrated into the product. Key capabilities include authenticated testing to scan parts of applications requiring authentication such as administration panels and user settings. The scanner performs fingerprinting to map technologies in use and initiate relevant security tests for specific tech stacks. For large applications, the crawler identifies common structures and filters similar pages to reduce scan time. The tool detects vulnerabilities beyond OWASP Top 10, including SQL injections, vulnerabilities behind authentication, input sanitation problems, and SSL/encryption misconfigurations. Findings can be filtered and tagged for prioritization, with remediation guidance provided. The platform offers integrations with other tools to centralize vulnerability findings and send alerts to daily-use applications.
