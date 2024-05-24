Corgea Auto-Triage Logo

Corgea Auto-Triage

by Corgea

AI-driven vulnerability triage that reduces false positives & prioritizes fixes

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Triage
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Corgea Auto-Triage Description

Corgea Auto-Triage is an AI-driven vulnerability management tool that analyzes security scan results to reduce false positives and prioritize remediation efforts. The platform uses large language models to validate security findings by examining file context, coding patterns, and environmental factors to determine whether vulnerabilities are genuine or false alarms. The tool provides up to 90% noise reduction by filtering out false positives while maintaining detection of critical issues. It re-grades validated vulnerabilities based on exploitability, business impact, and reachability to produce precision severity scores that help security teams focus on the most important risks. Corgea Auto-Triage generates developer-ready reports that include file paths, line numbers, and remediation guidance. These exportable reports transform raw vulnerability scan data into actionable to-do lists that engineering teams can use to address security issues efficiently. The platform is designed to integrate into existing security workflows and can be enabled quickly. It serves both security teams looking to reduce alert fatigue and development teams needing clear guidance on which vulnerabilities require immediate attention.

Corgea Auto-Triage FAQ

Common questions about Corgea Auto-Triage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Corgea Auto-Triage is AI-driven vulnerability triage that reduces false positives & prioritizes fixes developed by Corgea. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Triage.

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