Internacious Website and Email Security Scan Description

Internacious Website and Email Security Scan is a free online security scanning tool that analyzes websites and email configurations for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The scanner performs comprehensive analysis of 16 critical security points including SSL/TLS configuration, security headers, email authentication protocols (SPF, DKIM, DMARC), admin panel exposure, cookie security, mixed content detection, server information disclosure, subdomain enumeration, certificate chain validation, HTTPS enforcement, robots.txt security issues, exposed .git directories, .env file exposure, and backup file accessibility. The tool completes scans in approximately 60 seconds and provides detailed PDF reports without requiring credit card information. Users can scan websites by entering a URL and optionally provide a business email address to receive the detailed security report. The service is limited to 25 scans per day per email address and is designed to help organizations discover vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.