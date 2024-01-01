In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems. It scans the contents of a container image or filesystem to find known vulnerabilities. It supports Docker, OCI, and Singularity image formats. It also supports filtering and augmenting scanning results using OpenVEX.
DataCop is a custom AWS framework for mitigating S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration.
S3Scanner scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, identifying potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks.
A collection of tools to debug and inspect Kubernetes resources and applications, managing eBPF programs execution and mapping kernel primitives to Kubernetes resources.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.