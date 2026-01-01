AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner Description
AppCheck Infrastructure Scanner is a vulnerability scanning tool designed for networks, data centers, and cloud environments. The scanner utilizes a proprietary known vulnerability database called VulnFeed that is continuously updated with newly published vulnerabilities. The tool provides over 20,000 product detections and tens of thousands of CVE detections. It includes authenticated scanning capabilities to enable deeper and more accurate assessments of system vulnerabilities. Each vulnerability in VulnFeed is reviewed by AppCheck's team to maintain consistency and accuracy of information and remediation advice. The scanner generates detailed reports with clear and actionable recommendations for remediation. Users can configure scans through a profile editor to tailor assessments to specific requirements. The platform supports role-based access control (RBAC), unlimited users, and unlimited scans. Scheduling capabilities allow for automated recurring scans. The tool provides visibility of critical security issues across assets and alerts for threats impacting global security. AppCheck also offers web application scanning capabilities with coverage for OWASP vulnerabilities including injection, XSS, and RCE, along with scriptable browser interface for multi-stage authentication testing.
