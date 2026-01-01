ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects Logo

Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin

Simple 301 Redirects Configuration Disclosure Scanner is a security scanning tool developed by ProjectDiscovery that identifies configuration disclosure vulnerabilities in the Simple 301 Redirects WordPress plugin. The scanner detects weak access controls in the plugin's source files that can reveal full server paths to unauthorized users. The tool specifically targets the wp-simple-301-redirects.php file and similar source files that may not be adequately protected, triggering error messages that expose server file paths. This type of vulnerability allows attackers to gain insights into server structures and file locations, which can be used to map the server environment and identify additional attack vectors. The scanner operates as a single URL scan with an estimated completion time of 10 seconds and a scan interval of 17 days and 21 hours. It is classified as a low-level vulnerability detection tool designed for use by asset owners to identify and remediate information disclosure issues. The tool is part of ProjectDiscovery's nuclei-templates repository and helps organizations identify misconfigurations in WordPress installations that could lead to information leakage about server infrastructure.

ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects is Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Information Security, Misconfiguration, Plugin.

