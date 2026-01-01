ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects
Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects
Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects Description
Simple 301 Redirects Configuration Disclosure Scanner is a security scanning tool developed by ProjectDiscovery that identifies configuration disclosure vulnerabilities in the Simple 301 Redirects WordPress plugin. The scanner detects weak access controls in the plugin's source files that can reveal full server paths to unauthorized users. The tool specifically targets the wp-simple-301-redirects.php file and similar source files that may not be adequately protected, triggering error messages that expose server file paths. This type of vulnerability allows attackers to gain insights into server structures and file locations, which can be used to map the server environment and identify additional attack vectors. The scanner operates as a single URL scan with an estimated completion time of 10 seconds and a scan interval of 17 days and 21 hours. It is classified as a low-level vulnerability detection tool designed for use by asset owners to identify and remediate information disclosure issues. The tool is part of ProjectDiscovery's nuclei-templates repository and helps organizations identify misconfigurations in WordPress installations that could lead to information leakage about server infrastructure.
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects FAQ
Common questions about ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ProjectDiscovery Simple 301 Redirects is Detects config disclosure vulnerabilities in Simple 301 Redirects plugin developed by S4E.io. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Information Security, Misconfiguration, Plugin.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership