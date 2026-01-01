Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner Logo

Sec1 WPFort is a WordPress security scanner that identifies vulnerabilities and malware in WordPress installations. The tool scans against a database of 21,362 vulnerabilities and provides detection capabilities for WordPress core, themes, and plugins. The scanner operates through both a web-based interface and a WordPress plugin. Users can input their WordPress URL to initiate scans, with results displayed through a visual dashboard. The plugin can be installed directly into WordPress installations and requires an API key for configuration. WPFort provides actionable fix recommendations to help users resolve identified vulnerabilities. The scanner includes malware detection capabilities to identify malicious code that may be disguised within plugins or themes. Scan results include detailed reports accessible through user login. The tool maintains an up-to-date vulnerability database to protect against current threats. Scans are designed to have minimal impact on website performance. The scanner is compatible with all WordPress versions and can perform full scans of entire WordPress installations.

Sec1 WPFort WordPress Security Scanner is WordPress vulnerability scanner that detects security issues and malware developed by Sec1. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Malware Detection, Plugin, Security Scanning.

