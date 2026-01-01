AppCheck CMS Security Scanning Logo

AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is a vulnerability scanning solution that focuses on Content Management System platforms and web applications. The tool provides automated scanning capabilities for CMS platforms with pre-configured scan templates tailored for different CMS systems. The scanner performs Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) to identify both known and unknown vulnerabilities. It includes detection capabilities for over 100,000 known security flaws (CVEs) and provides coverage for OWASP vulnerabilities including injection attacks, cross-site scripting (XSS), and remote code execution (RCE). The platform features browser-based crawling to scan modern frontends and supports advanced workflows for complex user sequences. It identifies supply chain vulnerabilities by detecting compromised plugins, JavaScript components, and third-party domains. The tool also scans for infrastructure issues including SSL encryption problems, web server misconfigurations (Nginx, Apache), and cloud security issues such as exposed S3 buckets. Additional detection capabilities include Insecure Direct Object Reference (IDOR) vulnerabilities, out-of-band detection techniques, potential PII leaks, weak authentication mechanisms, and GDPR violations. The scanner provides alerts for new vulnerabilities and actively exploited threats. The platform includes reporting features with remediation guidance and integrates with development tools. Scanning can be performed throughout the application lifecycle from development to production environments.

AppCheck CMS Security Scanning is CMS security scanner with DAST capabilities for web apps and infrastructure developed by AppCheck. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Cloud Security, Compliance.

