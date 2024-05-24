Fujitsu Uvance Logo

Top Alternatives to Fujitsu Uvance

Enterprise IT services and consulting platform with AI and cloud solutions

568 Alternatives to Fujitsu Uvance

AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense Logo
AKATI Sekurity Proactive Cyber Defense

Managed security services provider offering 24/7 threat monitoring and response

AXS Guard Managed Cybersecurity Logo
AXS Guard Managed Cybersecurity

Belgian managed cybersecurity service provider with 24/7 monitoring and XDR

ITrust Cybersécurité Logo
ITrust Cybersécurité

French MSSP offering managed SOC, EDR, SIEM/XDR, vuln scanning & consulting

Cycatz Cyber Defence Logo
Cycatz Cyber Defence

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering defense, compliance & cloud sec

Clear Infosec Information Security Logo
Clear Infosec Information Security

Managed security services provider offering infosec consulting and solutions

Tata Communications Digital Fabric Logo
Tata Communications Digital Fabric

Unified digital infrastructure platform integrating network, cloud & security

Accenture Cybersecurity Consulting Logo
Accenture Cybersecurity Consulting

Enterprise cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider

Wipro Managed Security Services Logo
Wipro Managed Security Services

Managed security services with SOC, MDR, and security infrastructure operations

Simply Secure Managed Security Logo
Simply Secure Managed Security

Managed security services offered by Simply Secure Group

Atmosera Managed Azure Logo
Atmosera Managed Azure

Managed Azure cloud operations, security, and compliance services provider

Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management Logo
Cyvatar Cybersecurity Management

All-in-one managed cybersecurity platform with compliance and risk management

iC Consult Identity Security Logo
iC Consult Identity Security

IAM consulting, integration, implementation, and managed services provider

Legato Security Managed Security Services Logo
Legato Security Managed Security Services

MSSP offering MDR with CAASM capabilities and security operations services

Outpost24 Managed Services Logo
Outpost24 Managed Services

Managed security services covering network, endpoint, app, cloud & attack surface

Ridge IT Managed IT Logo
Ridge IT Managed IT

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust implementation

Safe Decision Safe SOC Logo
Safe Decision Safe SOC

Managed SOC service hosted in Saudi Arabia with 24/7 monitoring and IR

Galia IT Dedicated SOC Logo
Galia IT Dedicated SOC

Managed SOC service with dedicated security teams for IT and OT environments

Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR) Logo
Stealth-ISS SOC-AS-A-SERVICE (XDR)

Managed SOC service with XDR capabilities for 24/7 threat monitoring and response

VikingCloud Cybersecurity Logo
VikingCloud Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses

XeneX Managed Cybersecurity Logo
XeneX Managed Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity service with 24/7 SOC, XDR, SIEM, and compliance support

SilverSky Cybersecurity Logo
SilverSky Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services provider with 24/7 SOC and email protection

TCS Cybersecurity Logo
TCS Cybersecurity

Enterprise cybersecurity services from TCS consulting firm

Avertium Cyber Fusion Logo
Avertium Cyber Fusion

Managed security services provider offering MXDR, compliance, and Microsoft security

Tech Mahindra Scale at Speed Logo
Tech Mahindra Scale at Speed

Enterprise IT services provider offering cybersecurity and digital transformation

IBM Cybersecurity Logo
IBM Cybersecurity

Enterprise cybersecurity consulting and managed security services provider

Capgemini Cybersecurity Logo
Capgemini Cybersecurity

Enterprise cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions

GuidePoint Security Expertise Logo
GuidePoint Security Expertise

Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider offering expertise & solutions

Sattrix Cybersecurity Services Logo
Sattrix Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, SOAR, and consulting

Liquid C2 Cyber Security Solutions Logo
Liquid C2 Cyber Security Solutions

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering defense, risk, and GRC solutions

Wipro Intelligence Logo
Wipro Intelligence

Consulting and managed services provider offering cybersecurity solutions

Emagined Cybersecurity Services Logo
Emagined Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering vCISO, pentesting, and MSS

Novacoast Managed Security Services Logo
Novacoast Managed Security Services

Managed security services provider offering co-managed SOC, EDR, SIEM, and more.

Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Optiv Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity consulting & managed services provider with tech sourcing

Divoro Cybersecurity Services Logo
Divoro Cybersecurity Services

Cybersecurity services provider for software companies offering MDR, pentesting

Black Kilt Security Logo
Black Kilt Security

Cybersecurity consulting firm offering security strategy and engineering services

Corsica Technologies Cybersecurity Logo
Corsica Technologies Cybersecurity

Managed security service provider offering 24/7 SOC, IT support, and compliance

AhnLab Service PLUS Logo
AhnLab Service PLUS

Comprehensive managed security services including MSS, MDR, consulting & forensics

AhnLab Professional Service Logo
AhnLab Professional Service

Managed security service providing expert threat mgmt and solution operations

AhnLab Global Partnership Logo
AhnLab Global Partnership

Partnership program combining AhnLab security with global security solutions

XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services Logo
XYPRO Trusted Security & Implementation Services

Professional security consulting & implementation services for HPE NonStop

Novacoast Co-Managed SIEM Logo
Novacoast Co-Managed SIEM

Co-managed SIEM service with shared operational responsibility

Novacoast Security Engineering Logo
Novacoast Security Engineering

Managed security engineering services with specialized experts

Novacoast Identity and Access Management Logo
Novacoast Identity and Access Management

Managed IAM services for access control and identity management

UnderDefense SOC-as-a-Service Logo
UnderDefense SOC-as-a-Service

24/7 managed SOC service with threat detection, response, and alert reduction

UnderDefense Cloud Security Managed Services Logo
UnderDefense Cloud Security Managed Services

Managed cloud security service for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes environments

Entersoft Cybersecurity Logo
Entersoft Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services including SOC, incident response, and forensics

Network Intelligence Transilience AI Logo
Network Intelligence Transilience AI

AI-powered cybersecurity consulting and managed services provider

Prancer MSP-Ready Platform Logo
Prancer MSP-Ready Platform

MSP platform for delivering continuous automated pentesting services

Alibaba Cloud Managed Security Service Logo
Alibaba Cloud Managed Security Service

Alibaba Cloud's expert-led managed security service for cloud environments.

GoSecure Professional Security Services Logo
GoSecure Professional Security Services

Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider

GoSecure Security Operations Services Logo
GoSecure Security Operations Services

Managed security operations services including firewall migration and config

Cybrhawk Patch Management Logo
Cybrhawk Patch Management

Managed patch management service for systems and applications

CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC) Logo
CybrHawk Network Operations Center (NOC)

24/7 network operations center providing infrastructure monitoring and support

SAI360 Services Logo
SAI360 Services

Professional services for GRC software implementation and support

Fortrex Cybersecurity Logo
Fortrex Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity services provider offering TPRM, VAPT, and security audits

Risk Cognizance GRCaaS MSSP Business Launchpad with vCISO Services Logo
Risk Cognizance GRCaaS MSSP Business Launchpad with vCISO Services

Platform for launching MSSP businesses with GRCaaS and vCISO services

Qmulos Q-Splunk Services Logo
Qmulos Q-Splunk Services

Splunk consulting services for deployment optimization and configuration

Tata Communications Cyber Security Logo
Tata Communications Cyber Security

Managed security services with ADR methodology for cyber resilience

Tata Communications Interaction Fabric Logo
Tata Communications Interaction Fabric

Communication platform for customer and employee interactions via multiple channels

Proficio 24/7 Security Operations Logo
Proficio 24/7 Security Operations

24/7 SOC-as-a-Service with SIEM, threat detection, and compliance support

Bridewell Cyber Security Services Logo
Bridewell Cyber Security Services

UK-based MSSP offering cyber security consulting and managed services

Legato Security EDR Tool Logo
Legato Security EDR Tool

Managed EDR deployment, policy management, and maintenance service

Legato Firewall Management Logo
Legato Firewall Management

Managed firewall administration service with 24/7 monitoring and policy mgmt.

Ridge IT The One Platform Logo
Ridge IT The One Platform

Managed cybersecurity platform with IT services, zero trust, and compliance

UltraViolet Cyber Dedicated Defense Logo
UltraViolet Cyber Dedicated Defense

Managed security service providing embedded certified cyber operators

UltraViolet Cyber SOC-as-a-Service Logo
UltraViolet Cyber SOC-as-a-Service

24x7 SOC-as-a-Service with human-led investigation and automated monitoring

Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service Logo
Stealth ISS SOC-as-a-Service

24/7 managed SOC service with monitoring, protection, and incident response

VikingCloud Managed Security Services Logo
VikingCloud Managed Security Services

24x7x365 managed security services for distributed enterprises

Theos Cyber Cyber Engineering Logo
Theos Cyber Cyber Engineering

Cybersecurity engineering services for design, implementation, and management

DeepSeas CyberFusion SOC Logo
DeepSeas CyberFusion SOC

Proactive managed SOC service with threat hunting and customized solutions

SilverSky Network Protection Services Logo
SilverSky Network Protection Services

Managed network security service with 24x7x365 monitoring and response

SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Logo
SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS)

Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, remediation, and alerting

SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service Logo
SilverSky Cyber Advisor Service

Managed cybersecurity advisory service offering consulting and testing

CyberSecOp SOC as a service Logo
CyberSecOp SOC as a service

Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response

CyberSecOp Managed Security Services Logo
CyberSecOp Managed Security Services

MSSP offering managed SOC, MDR, compliance, DLP, and vulnerability services

CyberSecOp Zero Trust Security Readiness Assessment Logo
CyberSecOp Zero Trust Security Readiness Assessment

Zero Trust security readiness assessment and managed security services

Protiviti Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Protiviti Cybersecurity Solutions

Global business consulting firm offering cybersecurity consulting services

Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions Logo
Avertium Microsoft Security Solutions

Managed services for Microsoft security products deployment and optimization

Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy Logo
Avertium Cybersecurity Strategy

Cybersecurity strategy consulting and managed security services provider

Integrity360 Managed Firewall Logo
Integrity360 Managed Firewall

Managed firewall service providing 24/7 monitoring and management

GuidePoint Security Endpoint Security Solutions Logo
GuidePoint Security Endpoint Security Solutions

Endpoint security consulting & managed services for tool selection & deployment

GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services Logo
GuidePoint OT Security Implementation Services

Professional services for OT security tool implementation and configuration

GuidePoint Security SOC Services Logo
GuidePoint Security SOC Services

Managed SOC services for threat detection, incident response & optimization

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security® Services Logo
Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security® Services

Proactive cybersecurity services provider offering managed security solutions

Sattrix Cyber Security Consultancy Services Logo
Sattrix Cyber Security Consultancy Services

Cybersecurity consulting & managed services for security strategy & operations

Sattrix Cyber Security Expertise Logo
Sattrix Cyber Security Expertise

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering modular security solutions

Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services Logo
Sattrix Managed Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, MDR, and compliance support

Sattrix Device-as-a-Service Logo
Sattrix Device-as-a-Service

Managed device lifecycle service covering provisioning, maintenance & updates

Sattrix IT Infrastructure Support Logo
Sattrix IT Infrastructure Support

Managed IT infrastructure support and maintenance services

Sattrix Managed Help Desk Services Logo
Sattrix Managed Help Desk Services

Managed IT helpdesk and tech support services for troubleshooting issues

Sattrix SOCaaS Logo
Sattrix SOCaaS

Managed SOC service providing 24x7 monitoring, threat detection & response

Liquid C2 Cyber Defence Services Logo
Liquid C2 Cyber Defence Services

Managed cyber defense services for threat detection and response

Booz Allen Cybersecurity Logo
Booz Allen Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity consulting & managed services for federal govt & enterprises

Booz Allen DarkLabs Logo
Booz Allen DarkLabs

Adversary-informed cybersecurity innovation engine for nation-state threats

Booz Allen Digital Solutions Logo
Booz Allen Digital Solutions

Digital transformation consulting services for government and enterprise clients

BARR Managed Security Logo
BARR Managed Security

Managed security services including awareness training, monitoring, and vuln mgmt

Zip Managed IT and Security Operations Logo
Zip Managed IT and Security Operations

Managed IT and security operations service combining software and support.

Vali Cyber ZeroLock GO Logo
Vali Cyber ZeroLock GO

Guided onboarding service for ZeroLock hypervisor security platform deployment

Talanos Cloud Security Assessments Logo
Talanos Cloud Security Assessments

Cloud security assessment and managed operations service for multi-cloud envs

Orange Anticipate Logo
Orange Anticipate

Managed cybersecurity services covering threat anticipation, protection & response

Emagined Collaborative Security Logo
Emagined Collaborative Security

Managed security service provider offering modular cybersecurity services

Corsica Technologies Corsica Secure Logo
Corsica Technologies Corsica Secure

Managed IT and cybersecurity service bundle with unlimited support

Corsica Technologies Advanced Security Monitoring Logo
Corsica Technologies Advanced Security Monitoring

24/7 managed security monitoring service with MDR, SIEM, and incident response

Corsica Technologies SOC as a Service Logo
Corsica Technologies SOC as a Service

Outsourced SOC providing 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, and response

Corsica Integration Cloud Logo
Corsica Integration Cloud

Managed data integration platform connecting systems with EDI and ERP support

Corsica Technologies EDI Managed Services Logo
Corsica Technologies EDI Managed Services

Managed EDI integration services with B2B data exchange and trading partner support

Corsica Technologies Managed Cyber Security Logo
Corsica Technologies Managed Cyber Security

Managed cyber security services with 24/7 SOC, MDR, and vCISO capabilities

Corsica Managed IT Support Logo
Corsica Managed IT Support

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider offering support and monitoring

Corsica Technologies Cloud Managed Services Logo
Corsica Technologies Cloud Managed Services

Managed cloud infrastructure, security, and operations services provider

Optiv AI Security Services Logo
Optiv AI Security Services

Professional services for secure AI adoption, governance, and risk management

Academia Cyber Security Logo
Academia Cyber Security

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering SOC, assessments, and protection

Academia Cyber Security solutions Logo
Academia Cyber Security solutions

IT solutions provider offering cybersecurity services for charities

Accorian Cloud Security Logo
Accorian Cloud Security

Cloud security consulting and assessment services for hybrid/multi-cloud envs

Acuity Cybersecurity Services Logo
Acuity Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services based on CIA Triad principles

Acuity Total Solutions Office Cybersecurity Basics Logo
Acuity Total Solutions Office Cybersecurity Basics

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for offices and federal agencies

Alert Logic Managed Security Services Logo
Alert Logic Managed Security Services

24/7 managed security services including XDR, MDR, and Managed WAF

Alert Logic On-premises Security Logo
Alert Logic On-premises Security

Managed security services for on-premises and hybrid environments

Ampcus Cybersecurity & Risk Management Logo
Ampcus Cybersecurity & Risk Management

Managed cybersecurity & risk mgmt services provider offering consulting

Ampcus Cyber AI and Cybersecurity Logo
Ampcus Cyber AI and Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services with AI-powered SOC and security planning

Armantec Systems Security Logo
Armantec Systems Security

Custom security app development & consulting services for enterprises

NuSummit Cybersecurity DevSecOps Services Logo
NuSummit Cybersecurity DevSecOps Services

DevSecOps consulting services for integrating security into SDLC pipelines

NuSummit Cybersecurity Security Engineering Services Logo
NuSummit Cybersecurity Security Engineering Services

Security engineering services for custom security solutions and integrations

Black Hills Information Security Active SOC Logo
Black Hills Information Security Active SOC

Managed SOC service with monitoring, deception, attack surface mgmt & red teaming

CGI DevSecOps Logo
CGI DevSecOps

DevSecOps transformation consulting and managed services for enterprises

Computronix Cyber Security Logo
Computronix Cyber Security

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security & disaster recovery

Concurrency Secure Cloud Logo
Concurrency Secure Cloud

Cloud security consulting & managed services for migration and governance

Continuum Solutions Logo
Continuum Solutions

IT and security consulting services provider for business technology needs

CorpInfoTech Firewall Management Logo
CorpInfoTech Firewall Management

Managed firewall service with 24/7 monitoring and configuration management

CorpInfoTech Cybersecurity Services Logo
CorpInfoTech Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services for SMBs including vuln mgmt & firewall mgmt

Converge Cybersecurity Logo
Converge Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering consulting and staffing

Cronus Cyber Fully Managed Cybersecurity Logo
Cronus Cyber Fully Managed Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity service provider offering security solutions

Cybernetica All-in-one Protection Package Logo
Cybernetica All-in-one Protection Package

Comprehensive cybersecurity service package with consulting and testing

NTT DATA Cybersecurity Logo
NTT DATA Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering full lifecycle security solutions

Extra Software Ciberseguridad Empresarial Logo
Extra Software Ciberseguridad Empresarial

Managed cybersecurity services provider for Spanish enterprises

CyberGuard Logo
CyberGuard

Managed cybersecurity service from Wavenet (product page unavailable)

FedCentric Cyber Security Logo
FedCentric Cyber Security

Managed cybersecurity services provider for federal and enterprise clients

Cyber Security Services Logo
Cyber Security Services

Cybersecurity consulting services provider

PDI Firewall Policy Review Logo
PDI Firewall Policy Review

Managed firewall policy review service for network security configuration

PDI Managed Security Services Logo
PDI Managed Security Services

Managed security services with 24x7x365 SOC monitoring and UTM devices

Thales Cybersecurity Services Logo
Thales Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services with SOC, threat intel, and consulting

GM Sectec Managed Security Services Logo
GM Sectec Managed Security Services

Managed security services provider offering multiple security solutions

GAI Cybersecurity Logo
GAI Cybersecurity

Federal cybersecurity services provider with Zero Trust and AI-driven solutions

Happiest Minds Cyber Security Logo
Happiest Minds Cyber Security

Managed cybersecurity services platform offering risk protection solutions

Hitachi Cyber 24/7 Managed Security Services Logo
Hitachi Cyber 24/7 Managed Security Services

24/7 SOC services with threat detection, monitoring, and incident response

Hitachi Cyber Google SecOps Logo
Hitachi Cyber Google SecOps

Managed security service built on Google SecOps with 24/7 SOC coverage

Hoplite Managed Services Logo
Hoplite Managed Services

Managed security service bundle with assessments, scans, and 24/7 protection

Idexcel Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Idexcel Cybersecurity Solutions

Managed cybersecurity services with IAM, threat detection, and compliance

Indian Cyber Security Solutions ICSS-SOC Logo
Indian Cyber Security Solutions ICSS-SOC

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 threat monitoring and incident response

Enso Solutions Cyber Security Services Logo
Enso Solutions Cyber Security Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security monitoring and testing

Intelecis Cyber Security Logo
Intelecis Cyber Security

Managed security service provider offering threat protection and compliance

Intelecis Managed IT Services Logo
Intelecis Managed IT Services

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for businesses

IntraLAN CyberSecurity Logo
IntraLAN CyberSecurity

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering security solutions

IOvations Oventium Security Services Logo
IOvations Oventium Security Services

Managed security services with engineering support and lifecycle management

IronEdge Cybersecurity Services Logo
IronEdge Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services for SMBs with EDR, SOC, and compliance support

ISSE Services Managed Security Service Provider Logo
ISSE Services Managed Security Service Provider

MSSP offering 24x7 SOC monitoring and cybersecurity management services

ITPSS Services Logo
ITPSS Services

IT and cybersecurity professional services provider

Logically Cybersecurity Logo
Logically Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services with 24/7 SOC, EDR, MDR, and threat detection

Mead SOC (Security Operation Center) Logo
Mead SOC (Security Operation Center)

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and incident response

Meditology Medical Device & IoT Security Logo
Meditology Medical Device & IoT Security

Medical device & IoT security services for healthcare organizations

Meditology Cloud Security Logo
Meditology Cloud Security

Healthcare-focused cloud security & risk mgmt services provider

Miller Cyber Insurance Logo
Miller Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance broker providing risk transfer and cyber liability coverage

OnPoint Cybersecurity Logo
OnPoint Cybersecurity

Managed cybersecurity services for government agencies and critical systems

Rackspace Security Solutions Logo
Rackspace Security Solutions

HITRUST CSF certified hosting and security solutions provider

RedLegg Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
RedLegg Cybersecurity Solutions

Managed security services provider offering MDR, pentesting, and advisory

RedLegg Cybersecurity Services Logo
RedLegg Cybersecurity Services

Managed security services provider offering MDR, pentesting, and advisory

ReMilNet Cybersecurity Logo
ReMilNet Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity consulting services for federal & defense systems

Securance Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS) Logo
Securance Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS)

Managed cybersecurity service offering annual assessments and consulting

Soteria Cyber Solutions Cybersecurity as a Service Logo
Soteria Cyber Solutions Cybersecurity as a Service

Managed cybersecurity service providing outsourced security operations & monitoring

Tarlogic Cybersecurity Logo
Tarlogic Cybersecurity

European cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, MDR, and Red Team

Tarlogic Cybersecurity Services Logo
Tarlogic Cybersecurity Services

European cybersecurity services provider offering pentesting, audits, and MDR

Terralogic Cybersecurity Services Logo
Terralogic Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering MDR, GRC, and security impl.

Tevora Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Tevora Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity consulting services for infrastructure and solution implementation

Trace3 Identity and Access Management Logo
Trace3 Identity and Access Management

IAM consulting services for governance, access mgmt, PAM, and MFA implementation

Trace3 Cloud Security Logo
Trace3 Cloud Security

Cloud security consulting and implementation services for multi-cloud envs.

Trace3 Secure DevOps Logo
Trace3 Secure DevOps

DevSecOps consulting services for secure software delivery transformation

UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC Logo
UncommonX 24/7 Managed SOC

24/7 managed SOC service for threat monitoring and remediation

ValueMentor Managed Security Logo
ValueMentor Managed Security

Outsourced security monitoring and device management services

Versprite Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
Versprite Cybersecurity Solutions

Cybersecurity solutions and services provider

Vinsys Services Logo
Vinsys Services

IT services provider offering software solutions and consulting services

Xelere Ciberseguridad Logo
Xelere Ciberseguridad

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering threat detection & response

Xiarch Firewall Security Review Logo
Xiarch Firewall Security Review

Firewall security review and audit service for compliance and configuration

Yardstick Technologies Alberta Managed IT Services Logo
Yardstick Technologies Alberta Managed IT Services

Managed IT and cybersecurity services provider for Alberta businesses

New Era Technology SecureBlu Logo
New Era Technology SecureBlu

Comprehensive managed cybersecurity services including MDR, consulting, and GRC

Intréis ServiceNow Security Logo
Intréis ServiceNow Security

ServiceNow security implementation and consulting services provider

Integris Cybersecurity Services Logo
Integris Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services with defense-in-depth approach

Fortified Health Security Managed Cybersecurity Services Logo
Fortified Health Security Managed Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services specialized for healthcare organizations

Group-IB Managed XDR Logo
Group-IB Managed XDR

Managed XDR service with 24/7 threat detection, hunting, and response

Cybermatricks Blue Teaming Logo
Cybermatricks Blue Teaming

Blue team defense service for monitoring, detection, and incident response

Cycurion Managed Security Services Logo
Cycurion Managed Security Services

MSSP offering 24/7 SOC, MDR, EDR, and threat management services

AiStrike for MSSPs Logo
AiStrike for MSSPs

AI-powered automation platform for managed security service providers

OpenText Secure Cloud Logo
OpenText Secure Cloud

Cloud platform for MSPs to manage cybersecurity products and services

JLS Tech SOCaaS Logo
JLS Tech SOCaaS

Managed SOC service using ML to automate threat analysis and detection

DSShield Security Operations Center Logo
DSShield Security Operations Center

Managed SOC service providing 24/7 monitoring and threat response

CyStack Data Protection Logo
CyStack Data Protection

Comprehensive data protection services for enterprises

Progressive Network Management Logo
Progressive Network Management

Managed network infrastructure services with security and performance mgmt.

Progressive Digital Workplace Management Logo
Progressive Digital Workplace Management

Managed digital workplace services for endpoint, security, and user support

Progressive Cyber Security Management Logo
Progressive Cyber Security Management

24x7 SOC service providing threat monitoring, detection, and response

ProArch GuardAssist Managed Services Logo
ProArch GuardAssist Managed Services

Managed IT and security services with Microsoft 365 optimization

ProArch OT Security Services Logo
ProArch OT Security Services

Managed OT security services for ICS, SCADA, and IoT environments

ProArch AI Security Services Logo
ProArch AI Security Services

Managed AI security services covering strategy, deployment, and monitoring

ProArch Data Security Services Logo
ProArch Data Security Services

Managed data security services using Microsoft security tools and 24/7 SOC

ProArch Managed Detection & Response Plans Logo
ProArch Managed Detection & Response Plans

Managed detection and response service with 24x7 monitoring and SIEM

Exaforce MDR Logo
Exaforce MDR

24/7 managed detection and response service for cloud and modern environments

SlowMist Security Monitoring Logo
SlowMist Security Monitoring

Blockchain-focused security monitoring service with 24/7 coverage

SlowMist Defense Deployment Logo
SlowMist Defense Deployment

Blockchain security defense deployment and systemic security solutions

SlowMist Security Consulting Logo
SlowMist Security Consulting

Web3 security consulting for blockchain projects and crypto platforms

Cyberani Cybersecurity Monitoring Services Logo
Cyberani Cybersecurity Monitoring Services

24/7 SOC monitoring service using SIEM for threat detection and response

Cyberani MSOC IT & OT Logo
Cyberani MSOC IT & OT

Managed SOC service for 24/7 monitoring of IT and OT environments

Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
Cyberani Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 managed detection and response service for threat monitoring

SDG Managed Security Services Logo
SDG Managed Security Services

24/7 managed security services with threat monitoring and response

SDG Customer Identity & Access Management Logo
SDG Customer Identity & Access Management

CIAM consulting & managed services for external identity programs

SDG Fraud & Risk Intelligence Logo
SDG Fraud & Risk Intelligence

AI-driven fraud detection and prevention services with 24/7 managed ops

SDG Managed Services Logo
SDG Managed Services

Managed security services with 24/7 monitoring, compliance, and cloud security

SDG Transformation Services Logo
SDG Transformation Services

Managed security transformation services for IAM, threat, and risk mgmt.

SDG Threat Management Logo
SDG Threat Management

Managed threat detection, response, and exposure management services

SDG Access Management Logo
SDG Access Management

IAM access management consulting and managed services for enterprises

COGNNA Nexus Logo
COGNNA Nexus

AI-powered multi-tenant SOC platform for MSSPs with 24/7 protection

COGNNA Smart Managed SOC (MSOC) Logo
COGNNA Smart Managed SOC (MSOC)

AI-powered managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring and incident response

COGNNA Smart MDR Logo
COGNNA Smart MDR

AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 expert support and compliance reporting

Aprivé Cyber Security Management Logo
Aprivé Cyber Security Management

Managed cyber security service for individuals and families

Meta Infotech Managed Security Services Logo
Meta Infotech Managed Security Services

MSSP offering 24/7 security monitoring and management services

ConnectSecure Consulting Logo
ConnectSecure Consulting

Recurring consulting service for MSPs to build vulnerability mgmt programs

HERO Cybersecurity Services Logo
HERO Cybersecurity Services

MSSP offering 24/7 SOC monitoring, threat detection & incident response

HERO Outsourced IT Services Logo
HERO Outsourced IT Services

Outsourced IT and managed security services for SMBs

HERO Managed Cybersecurity Logo
HERO Managed Cybersecurity

24/7 managed cybersecurity service with threat monitoring and response

HERO Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Logo
HERO Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

24/7 MDR service with threat detection, response, and SOC monitoring

MorganFranklin Cyber Fusion Center Logo
MorganFranklin Cyber Fusion Center

Managed security service provider offering SOC, threat detection & response

MorganFranklin Managed Cybersecurity Services Logo
MorganFranklin Managed Cybersecurity Services

Managed cybersecurity services for enterprise security operations

Quzara Advanced Security Analytics Logo
Quzara Advanced Security Analytics

Managed security analytics service for threat detection and vuln mgmt

Quzara Continuous Monitoring Logo
Quzara Continuous Monitoring

24/7/365 security monitoring, vulnerability mgmt & compliance services

Quzara Cybertorch Managed SOC w/ MS Sentinel Logo
Quzara Cybertorch Managed SOC w/ MS Sentinel

Managed SOC service with MS Sentinel for CMMC compliance & DIB security

Quzara Vulnerability Management Logo
Quzara Vulnerability Management

Managed vulnerability management and security operations services

Ascent Managed Security Services Logo
Ascent Managed Security Services

Managed security services with 24/7 SOC monitoring and Microsoft expertise

At-Bay Cyber Insurance Logo
At-Bay Cyber Insurance

Cyber insurance with active risk monitoring and security services

Aunalytics Managed Services Logo
Aunalytics Managed Services

Managed IT and security services for endpoints, servers, and networks

