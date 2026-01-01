CyberSecOp Zero Trust Security Readiness Assessment Description

CyberSecOp Zero Trust Security Readiness Assessment is a managed security service that evaluates and implements zero trust architecture for organizations. The service provides assessment, implementation, and governance across five key pillars of zero trust security. The assessment service analyzes an organization's current security posture and develops a roadmap for zero trust implementation. The service covers network access controls, private applications, and systems to establish strict access controls based on the principle of least privilege. The platform includes automated PKI lifecycle management for certificate-based authentication and identity verification. The service implements user-based access rules that replace traditional VPN-based network access with cloud-native, scalable connections between users, devices, and applications. CyberSecOp provides managed security services including 24/7/365 security operations center monitoring, incident response, threat intelligence, risk assessment, and security monitoring. The service addresses multiple security domains including perimeter security, application assessment, malware and ransomware protection, and compliance reporting. The zero trust implementation follows a lifecycle approach covering strategy development, risk management, policy creation, and continuous monitoring. The service integrates multiple security technologies including secure web gateway, email gateway, endpoint protection, web application firewall, data loss prevention, SIEM, and remote monitoring and management tools.