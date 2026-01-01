Tata Communications Cyber Security Logo

Managed security services with ADR methodology for cyber resilience

Tata Communications Cyber Security provides managed security services built on an Anticipate-Defend-Respond (ADR) methodology. The service offers threat detection using Indicators of Attack (IOAs) and Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), processing 270K IOCs daily and screening 9.5 billion events daily. The platform includes Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities with an open integrated XDR architecture. It provides Zero Trust Access features from endpoints to cloud, protecting against ransomware, Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), and supply chain attacks. The service incorporates multi-factor authentication (MFA), risk-based authentication (RBA), and periodic security scans. The offering includes disaster recovery capabilities with air-gapped recovery environments, assured RTO/RPO, and 99.9% infrastructure availability. It screens 3.5TBps of traffic daily for threats and provides 950+ integration connectors. The service covers 400+ MITRE ATT&CK aligned use cases and 900+ use cases for advanced threats. Solutions span advanced network security analyzing 25M NetFlow records per minute, DDoS mitigation, security assessments and consulting, infrastructure and cloud security, OT security with 24x7 monitoring, and SASE capabilities. The service includes incident response, containment, and mitigation planning with automated threat detection and response across IT/OT environments.

Tata Communications Cyber Security is Managed security services with ADR methodology for cyber resilience developed by Tata Communications. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, MITRE Attack, Managed Security Service Provider.

