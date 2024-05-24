Emagined Cybersecurity Services Logo

Managed cybersecurity services provider offering vCISO, pentesting, and MSS

Emagined Cybersecurity Services provides outsourced cybersecurity services through a customizable contract model. The company offers virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services for security domains including project management, assessments, policies, procedures, and compliance support on both long-term and short-term engagements. The company is a CREST-certified penetration testing organization that conducts various types of tests including light scans, deep scans, internal tests, external tests, application testing, cloud testing, and API testing. Testing can be scheduled monthly, quarterly, or yearly based on client requirements. Managed Security Services (MSS) include a customizable Security Operations Center (SOC) with 24/7 monitoring and incident response capabilities. The service model emphasizes scalability and flexibility, allowing organizations to adjust services based on changing needs. The company positions itself as an alternative to traditional cybersecurity vendors and in-house teams by offering a microservices approach where clients can select specific security services, customize contract terms, and scale resources up or down. Services are delivered by specialized cybersecurity professionals with expertise in various security domains. Additional offerings include security assessments, compliance services, and security consulting. The company provides weekly 45-minute consultations for project status updates and security discussions.

Emagined Cybersecurity Services is Managed cybersecurity services provider offering vCISO, pentesting, and MSS developed by e-Maged. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Incident Response, Managed SOC, Managed Security Service Provider.

