GoSecure Professional Security Services Logo

GoSecure Professional Security Services

Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GoSecure Professional Security Services Description

GoSecure Professional Security Services provides cybersecurity consulting and professional services designed to improve organizational security maturity and posture. The service portfolio includes incident response, security maturity assessments, privacy services, PCI DSS compliance services, penetration testing, and security operations support. The offering includes customized tabletop exercises, threat intelligence workshops and briefings, offensive exercises and wargames, leadership and board briefings, threat simulation and emulation, technology and architecture strategy reviews, and compliance and third-party risk policy and program reviews. GoSecure provides testing and assessment services to help organizations evaluate cybersecurity maturity, identify risks and gaps, and develop roadmaps for security improvement. The services focus on helping organizations define strategies that fit their specific situation, needs, and budget. The professional services are designed to work alongside GoSecure Titan MXDR, with professional services identifying problems while the MXDR platform addresses remediation. Services are delivered by security professionals who conduct comprehensive assessments and provide guidance for organizations seeking to enhance cyber defense capabilities and maintain ongoing security posture improvements.

GoSecure Professional Security Services FAQ

Common questions about GoSecure Professional Security Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GoSecure Professional Security Services is Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider developed by GoSecure. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Cybersecurity Consulting, Incident Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →