GoSecure Professional Security Services
Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider
GoSecure Professional Security Services
Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider
GoSecure Professional Security Services Description
GoSecure Professional Security Services provides cybersecurity consulting and professional services designed to improve organizational security maturity and posture. The service portfolio includes incident response, security maturity assessments, privacy services, PCI DSS compliance services, penetration testing, and security operations support. The offering includes customized tabletop exercises, threat intelligence workshops and briefings, offensive exercises and wargames, leadership and board briefings, threat simulation and emulation, technology and architecture strategy reviews, and compliance and third-party risk policy and program reviews. GoSecure provides testing and assessment services to help organizations evaluate cybersecurity maturity, identify risks and gaps, and develop roadmaps for security improvement. The services focus on helping organizations define strategies that fit their specific situation, needs, and budget. The professional services are designed to work alongside GoSecure Titan MXDR, with professional services identifying problems while the MXDR platform addresses remediation. Services are delivered by security professionals who conduct comprehensive assessments and provide guidance for organizations seeking to enhance cyber defense capabilities and maintain ongoing security posture improvements.
GoSecure Professional Security Services FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Professional Security Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Professional Security Services is Professional cybersecurity consulting and services provider developed by GoSecure. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Cybersecurity Consulting, Incident Response.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership