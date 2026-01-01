GoSecure Professional Security Services Description

GoSecure Professional Security Services provides cybersecurity consulting and professional services designed to improve organizational security maturity and posture. The service portfolio includes incident response, security maturity assessments, privacy services, PCI DSS compliance services, penetration testing, and security operations support. The offering includes customized tabletop exercises, threat intelligence workshops and briefings, offensive exercises and wargames, leadership and board briefings, threat simulation and emulation, technology and architecture strategy reviews, and compliance and third-party risk policy and program reviews. GoSecure provides testing and assessment services to help organizations evaluate cybersecurity maturity, identify risks and gaps, and develop roadmaps for security improvement. The services focus on helping organizations define strategies that fit their specific situation, needs, and budget. The professional services are designed to work alongside GoSecure Titan MXDR, with professional services identifying problems while the MXDR platform addresses remediation. Services are delivered by security professionals who conduct comprehensive assessments and provide guidance for organizations seeking to enhance cyber defense capabilities and maintain ongoing security posture improvements.