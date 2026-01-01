Bridewell Cyber Security Services Logo

Bridewell Cyber Security Services

UK-based MSSP offering cyber security consulting and managed services

Bridewell Cyber Security Services is a managed security service provider based in the UK that delivers cyber security consulting and managed services across IT, OT, and cloud environments. The company provides services designed to help organizations protect against cyber threats, mitigate risk, and meet legal and compliance requirements. The service portfolio includes security operations center capabilities, incident response, penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, and intelligence-led penetration testing. Bridewell operates with multiple industry accreditations including CREST certifications for penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, incident response, and security operations center services, as well as ISO 9001, ISO 27001, SOC 2, Cyber Essentials Plus, and NCSC recognition. The company follows a structured engagement lifecycle that includes understanding business challenges, assessing current risk position, designing security solutions, implementing technical controls and frameworks, optimizing solutions over time, and managing security operations on a 24/7 basis. Services are delivered with flexible commercial models that can adapt to changing organizational requirements. Bridewell positions itself as an extension of client security teams, working alongside internal staff to build capabilities and prioritize threat remediation. The company serves multiple sectors and maintains accreditations for space sector cyber security through CAA Assure.

