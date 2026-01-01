Proficio 24/7 Security Operations Logo

Proficio 24/7 Security Operations Description

Proficio 24/7 Security Operations is a cloud-based SOC-as-a-Service solution that provides continuous security monitoring, detection, and incident response capabilities. The service operates through global Security Operations Centers located in the United States, Spain, and Singapore, offering follow-the-sun coverage for around-the-clock event monitoring and analysis. The service collects and analyzes log data from network devices, endpoints, identity systems, SaaS applications, M365, cloud environments, and other sources without requiring additional network sensors or agents. Security analysts monitor events continuously and provide actionable threat notifications with recommended remediation steps. The platform includes SIEM technology for log monitoring, correlation, and compliance reporting. Organizations can access security dashboards, incident trends, and analytics through the ProView Portal. The service integrates threat intelligence and asset prioritization to reduce false positives and improve detection accuracy. Proficio supports compliance requirements for standards including PCI, HIPAA, SOX, GLBA, FFIEC, NERC CIP, and FISMA. Case management capabilities integrate with ServiceNow ITSM and other third-party ticketing systems for incident logging and workflow management. The service is designed for organizations that lack in-house 24/7 security operations capabilities or prefer to outsource security monitoring and incident management functions. Proficio handles SIEM administration, log collection, event analysis, and compliance reporting as part of the managed service.

Proficio 24/7 Security Operations is 24/7 SOC-as-a-Service with SIEM, threat detection, and compliance support developed by Proficio. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Incident Response.

