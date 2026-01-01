VikingCloud Cybersecurity
Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses
VikingCloud Cybersecurity
Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses
VikingCloud Cybersecurity Description
VikingCloud Cybersecurity provides managed security services and compliance solutions for businesses operating across multiple locations. The platform monitors over 6 billion online events daily and stops over 33 billion client cybersecurity threat events monthly. The service offers cybersecurity protection and compliance management tailored to specific industries including auto service centers, fuel and convenience stores, hotels and hospitality, pharmacies, restaurants, retail, and travel and tourism sectors. VikingCloud operates in over 70 countries and holds 28 granted patents with 4 pending. The platform provides predictive risk prevention capabilities designed to identify and stop threats before they impact business operations. Services include PCI DSS compliance assessments, risk assessments, and ongoing compliance support. The company offers integrated cybersecurity and compliance protection through a single partner model. VikingCloud serves over 4 million businesses globally, providing managed security services that combine threat monitoring, compliance management, and risk assessment capabilities. The service is designed for organizations with corporate headquarters and remote sites requiring protection against cyber threats while meeting mandatory regulatory requirements.
VikingCloud Cybersecurity FAQ
Common questions about VikingCloud Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
VikingCloud Cybersecurity is Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Managed SOC, Managed Security Service Provider, Multi Tenant.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership