VikingCloud Cybersecurity Description

VikingCloud Cybersecurity provides managed security services and compliance solutions for businesses operating across multiple locations. The platform monitors over 6 billion online events daily and stops over 33 billion client cybersecurity threat events monthly. The service offers cybersecurity protection and compliance management tailored to specific industries including auto service centers, fuel and convenience stores, hotels and hospitality, pharmacies, restaurants, retail, and travel and tourism sectors. VikingCloud operates in over 70 countries and holds 28 granted patents with 4 pending. The platform provides predictive risk prevention capabilities designed to identify and stop threats before they impact business operations. Services include PCI DSS compliance assessments, risk assessments, and ongoing compliance support. The company offers integrated cybersecurity and compliance protection through a single partner model. VikingCloud serves over 4 million businesses globally, providing managed security services that combine threat monitoring, compliance management, and risk assessment capabilities. The service is designed for organizations with corporate headquarters and remote sites requiring protection against cyber threats while meeting mandatory regulatory requirements.

VikingCloud Cybersecurity is Managed cybersecurity and compliance services for multi-site businesses developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.

