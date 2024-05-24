Safe Decision Safe SOC Logo

Safe Decision Safe SOC

Managed SOC service hosted in Saudi Arabia with 24/7 monitoring and IR

Safe Decision Safe SOC Description

Safe SOC is a managed Security Operations Center service that operates 24/7 with locally hosted infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The service provides comprehensive SOC operations including SIEM monitoring, management, and operations, along with external threat hunting and incident response capabilities. The service includes an enablement program designed to increase customer maturity and quality. It provides EDR management for endpoint detection and response, identifying anomalous behavior, conducting risk assessments, and supporting investigations and remediation. The service conducts assessments to verify minimum cybersecurity controls are properly implemented. Safe SOC integrates threat intelligence based on customer environments and performs malware analysis through the SD Cybersecurity Lab, conducting both automated and manual analysis of suspicious files for targeted attacks. The service includes managed SIEM capabilities covering tuning, integration, and compliance requirements, with support for integration with common SIEM solutions. Remote incident response capabilities enable the team to conduct remote IR or prepare for on-site digital forensics and incident response engagements. The service develops hypotheses for threat hunting customer external public services. Detection technologies include SIEM, EDR, UEBA, and threat intelligence platforms, with multi-source log correlation, anomaly detection, and MITRE ATT&CK-based alerting. The service aligns with frameworks including NIST, ISO/IEC 27001, Saudi National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), and Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) regulations and guidelines.

Safe Decision Safe SOC FAQ

Common questions about Safe Decision Safe SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Safe Decision Safe SOC is Managed SOC service hosted in Saudi Arabia with 24/7 monitoring and IR developed by Safe Decision Co.. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, EDR, Incident Response.

