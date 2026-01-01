Fortrex Cybersecurity
Fortrex Cybersecurity Description
Fortrex Technologies is a cybersecurity services company established in 1997 that provides security services to organizations. The company holds ISO 27001:2022 certification for information security and risk management. The company offers three primary service areas: Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) services to assess and manage risks from external vendors and partners. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) services to identify and evaluate security weaknesses in systems and applications. Comprehensive Security Audits to evaluate security controls and compliance posture. Fortrex operates with a team of cybersecurity professionals who provide services to organizations of various sizes. The company positions itself as a partner for organizations seeking to address cybersecurity challenges and maintain secure systems. The services are designed to address compliance requirements and build resilience against cyber threats. With over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity field, the company provides risk management and security assessment services backed by ISO 27001:2022 certification standards.
Fortrex Cybersecurity FAQ
