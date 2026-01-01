Prancer MSP-Ready Platform Description

Prancer MSP-Ready Platform is a multi-tenant penetration testing platform designed for managed security service providers (MSSPs) and cybersecurity consultancies. The platform enables service providers to deliver continuous penetration testing across multiple clients through a single console. The platform uses SwarmHack technology to automate security testing for web applications, APIs, and cloud environments. It operates autonomously to perform continuous validation without requiring manual intervention for each test cycle. The platform provides white-label capabilities, allowing MSPs to brand the portal and reports with their own identity. Service providers can manage hundreds of clients through a multi-tenant architecture with policy-based scan templates that predefine testing parameters. Testing runs continuously with automated retesting capabilities. The platform generates live dashboards and reports that include API evidence rather than static PDF documents. This provides clients with ongoing visibility into security posture and remediation status. The platform is structured to transform traditional one-time penetration testing engagements into recurring subscription-based services. It aims to reduce the consultant-heavy model of manual penetration testing by automating test execution and reporting processes. Service providers can configure scan templates, manage client onboarding, and deliver branded security testing reports through the centralized console.