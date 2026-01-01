AXS Guard Managed Cybersecurity Description

AXS Guard is a Belgian managed cybersecurity service provider with nearly 30 years of experience. The company offers managed cybersecurity services designed to protect organizations from various cyber threats including malware, phishing, and DDoS attacks. The service operates on a zero-trust principle and provides 24/7 monitoring of customer networks. AXS Guard reports blocking 10 million daily cyber attacks across its customer base of over 1,500 organizations spanning diverse sectors. The company offers all-in-one managed cybersecurity formulas that aim to ensure secure internet connectivity and maintain business-critical processes. Services include Managed XDR (Extended Detection and Response) capabilities. AXS Guard positions itself as a provider for both large and small organizations, emphasizing user-friendliness alongside security. The company maintains local Belgian expertise for customer support and has recently joined forces with Approach Cyber to expand its cybersecurity capabilities in Belgium. The service model focuses on reducing the complexity of cybersecurity for end users while providing comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats. Customer testimonials indicate an average user-friendliness rating of 8.4/10, with 87.5% of customers reporting confidence in their network security.