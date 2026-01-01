Clear Infosec Information Security
Clear Infosec is a managed security service provider established in 2017 that delivers information security services to organizations. The company provides cybersecurity consulting and implementation services with ISO 27001 certification. The company offers services across multiple security domains including vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, red teaming, and network visibility assessment. Their service portfolio includes secure software development, IT architecture design, infrastructure planning, and digital transformation support. Clear Infosec positions itself as addressing organizational challenges related to IT skills gaps, staff training requirements, and regulatory compliance issues. The company maintains technology partnerships with vendors including Veeam, Tanium, Microsoft, Tenable, Infoblox, Acronis, Cyware, and others. Their security approach encompasses prevention through continuous threat scanning, protection via comprehensive security measures and monitoring, resilience through response planning and adaptive technologies, and what they term "SecureFlow" - an agile security methodology for adapting to emerging threats. The company serves as a cybersecurity partner for businesses seeking to address digital threats through managed security services and consulting engagements.
