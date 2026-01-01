SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS)
SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS)
SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Description
SilverSky SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) is a managed security service that provides threat monitoring and response capabilities through a consumption-based model. The service includes around-the-clock monitoring, remediation, and alerting delivered by SilverSky-employed security experts. The service operates from a primary SOC facility located in the United States, with secondary facilities in EMEA and Asia regions to provide global coverage when required. Organizations can also opt for US-only SOC coverage based on their specific requirements. SilverSky partners with Fortinet to deliver the service, combining security expertise with technology solutions to provide visibility and control for addressing security threats. The service is designed to augment internal SOC teams and address common challenges including cybersecurity staff shortages and the complexity of managing security operations. The company has over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity and holds authority to operate in sensitive government networks, placing compliance at the core of its operations. The service aims to reduce SOC operational complexity and costs while helping organizations meet compliance requirements. SilverSky's SOCaaS is positioned as a turnkey solution that addresses the hybrid operating model many organizations use, combining internal and external security resources.
